Capitol Report: No vote on ‘trucks only tolls’ this year, Secretary of State Merrill backs Warren for 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearing the finish line on 2019, and one thing that will not be happening this year is a vote on ‘trucks only tolls.’

Instead, Governor Lamont wants to bring lawmakers back in January for a special session on transportation.

Next week, the General Assembly is coming back to take up a hospital settlement and restaurant wages. As for this January session on transportation, Democrats are revved up, Republicans not so much.

Secretary of State Denise Merrill is jumping on the Elizabeth Warren train.

Merrill really likes that Warren isn’t taking large campaign donations and wants to keep big money out of politics.

But is it right for Merrill who oversees Connecticut’s elections to publicly support a presidential candidate.