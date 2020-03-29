Capitol Report: number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in CT, social-distancing is new ‘normal,’ mixed messages from the White House

Conn. (WTNH) — The case numbers of COVID-19 in the state continue to rise. Hospitals are swamped, and doctors and nurses are dealing with medical equipment shortages with limited testing capability. Tens of thousands face unemployment, and social-distancing is the new ‘normal.’

Joining the Capitol Report panel this week is Governor Ned Lamont and former Senate Minority Leader, John McKinney.

We are getting so many mixed messages from President Donald Trump and federal health officials, where ‘optimism’ and ‘reality’ appear to be on a collision course.

As for small business loans, the Commissioner of Economic Development David Lehman said they would be available with no interest for a time during the outbreak.

Senators Blumenthal and Murphy were with the governor this week. Both didn’t sugar-coat their feelings about the decision-making and talk coming out of the White House.