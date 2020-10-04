Capitol Report: NYT article suggests corporations must stop failing Black America

Back in June, the New York Times published a story titled, “Corporate America has Failed Black America.”

While companies pour money into anti-discrimination efforts and programs to support Black businesses, a ‘diversity vacuum’ remains in the board room and the C-Suite at companies across the country.

We spoke with Roy Swan at the Ford Foundation, whose mission is to envision a just, fair and peaceful world with opportunity for all. Swan believes recent focus on racial injustice will lead to greater change in corporate America.

Watch the video above for more.