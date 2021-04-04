Capitol Report: One step closer to making pizza CT’s state food, and “Mystic Pizza the Musical”

“Mystic Pizza” helped launch Julia Roberts’s career, brought a slice of fame to mystic Connecticut, and now, 33 years after its theatrical release, “Mystic Pizza” moves to the stage as a musical.

The first production will debut this summer at the playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine. The musical adaption will feature a score with tunes from Melissa Ethridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp and Bryan Adams to name a few.

We’ll have to see how things go in Ogunquit. Plans beyond there have not been announced.

Pizza is one step closer to becoming connecticut’s state food. The bill passed unanimously out of the Government Administration and Elections Committee.

New Haven Lawmakers are behind on this, but there was still some uncertainty. State Rep. Craig Fishbein said he is “truly in a quandary” on this bill. But, he voted for it anyway. Fishbein said he would put in a bid for donuts to be our state food.