NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police are facing many questions about a report that reveals state troopers falsified tens of thousands of traffic ticket records.

The Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project conducted the audit, and determined police reported more than 25,000 bogus tickets over seven years.

Here’s what appears to have happened. The fake tickets reported by police went to white people. Doing this makes the data appear that troopers ticketed more white drivers while underreporting traffic stops of people of color.

The president of Connecticut’s NAACP, Scot X. Esdaile, is among the many dismayed by the report’s findings.

State police are not commenting on the ongoing investigation.

Lieberman leads push for third-party presidential candidate

In 2000, former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman was the Democratic nominee for United States Vice President.

In 2006, he became an independent, and in 2011 he retired. Now it’s 2023, and Lieberman has nudged his way back into the spotlight.

Lieberman is co-chair of No Labels, a group that wants to put a third-party candidate on the presidential ballot.