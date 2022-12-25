(WTNH) – As we say goodbye to 2022 and look ahead to 2023, we leave you with some final thoughts.
The Capitol Report team discusses “political resolutions” to pass along to Connecticut legislators.
Watch the video above for the full segment.
by: Jon Rosen
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jon Rosen
Posted:
Updated:
(WTNH) – As we say goodbye to 2022 and look ahead to 2023, we leave you with some final thoughts.
The Capitol Report team discusses “political resolutions” to pass along to Connecticut legislators.
Watch the video above for the full segment.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now