(WTNH) — Connecticut and social media went crazy over a guy eating a sandwich….well that is normal when that guy is New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick.

Last week there was a Coach Belichick sighting right in Branford! It appears ‘Subway’ landed the ‘cheery’ coach as their pitchman.

Film crews captured the amazing footage of Belichick sitting on a sidewalk bench eating a Subway sandwich. Suffice to say, everyone knows Belichick can be a little grumpy.

Twitter had a field day with this one.