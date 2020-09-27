Capitol Report: Phase 3 of Reopening Conn. coming soon; bitter battle over RBG’s Supreme Court seat

We are inching closer to October, and while some of you may find it nice to hover under a heat lamp to eat your chicken parm or lobster roll, the reality is, the joy of outdoor dining will be ending soon.

governor Lamont is greenlighting phase 3 of Connecticut’s reopening plan. on October 8, restaurants can expand indoor dining to 75% capacity. Right now it’s 50%.

It also helps hair salons, barbershops, and churches to name a few, but for the restaurants, this is a big deal.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg may have been small in stature, but her legacy is giant. Her death creating an all-out battle in the senate over president trump’s desire to get a nominee confirmed before the election.

You know by now, Republicans are turning a deaf ear to their own words in 2016 when they got Democrats to hold off on their nominee, and promised to do the same in 2020. Democrats are livid the GOP is going back on their word.

