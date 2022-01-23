Capitol Report: Possible candidates for state Comptroller race; former gubernatorial candidate running for U.S. Senate

(WTNH) – On This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House, he discussed the possible race for State Comptroller race. Democratic State Rep. Sean Scanlon of Guilford is exploring, and West Hartford Councilwoman Mary Fay is the only Republican to formally announce a run.

Remember Peter Lumaj? Lumaj ran for governor back in 2018 and failed to qualify for the primary. The hardline conservative is now running for the U.S. Senate.

Lumaj is taking a crack at Senator Richard Blumenthal’s seat. He’s also been making the rounds on Fox News putting out the warning flag that America is becoming socialist.

Watch the video above for the full segment.