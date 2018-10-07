Capitol Report: Postemski says GOP 'abandoned him'

(WTNH) - Dan Postemski is running for U.S. Congress in the 2nd District against Joe Courtney.

Postemski has been missing in action on the campaign trail because he claims the GOP "abandoned him."

He told the Hartford Courant (https://cour.at/2OH6wNn) that he has been spending more time with his family and that he's "...not going to win anyways...No one's going to beat Joe Courtney."

Also, 22-year-old Republican Steve Baleshiski is running for state representative against Joe Aresimowicz. Last week, the New Britain Herald posted some screen shots showing that, back in March, Baleshiski made some pretty inflammatory remarks about the Parkland school shootings.

