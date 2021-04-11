Capitol Report: Pot bill passes Judiciary Committee; Lamont signs absentee voting executive order

Will it be “Reefer Madness” in Connecticut, or will the proposal go up in smoke? So far, the pot plan is getting the green light from the Judiciary Committee. Recreational marijuana passed this session in New York — it’s already legal in Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Connecticut’s bill would allow adults 21 and older to have an ounce and a half of marijuana. It passed by a vote of 22 to 16, with two Democrats crossing party lines. What seems to be the problem with pot?

Making voting easier, that’s apparently a point of contention with our lawmakers here in Connecticut and across the country.

In a stop-gap measure, the governor this week signed an executive order allowing the use of absentee ballots in any election through at least May 20. But while Connecticut Republicans are not completely against implementing absentee ballot voting or early voting. They say they want those bills, but with an asterisk.