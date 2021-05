Saturday was warm and humid--we hit 90° at Bradley Int'l! Once again, expect a warm and muggy day with highs in the mid 80s along the shoreline to upper 80s inland. Most of the day will be dry, but a cold front will cross the state late in the day, which could spark an isolated shower or storm. There's a chance one or two storms could be strong to severe with downpours and strong wind gusts. Behind the front, it'll be cooler and comfortable Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds with a late day shower/storm. Very warm and humid, highs in the mid to upper 80s.