Capitol Report: Pres. Trump impeached not once, but twice; Interview with CT’s Commanding Officer

There are a lot of “2nds” in life: second car, second home, second wife, second opinion, but second impeachment? That’s a first!

The Trump presidency will come to an end Wednesday with Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

For Trump, a Senate impeachment trial is looming and while some are against a trial, Connecticut’s Congressional delegation stands firm that Trump must be held accountable for the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

On the heels of the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol, Connecticut is on high alert following the FBI warning about security at state capitols and federal buildings leading up to Wednesday’s inauguration.

News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House sat down with the Commanding Officer of Connecticut to discuss how police are preparing.