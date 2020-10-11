Capitol Report: President Trump “better than ever” after COVID-19 treatment; Is CT becoming bluer?

If you thought President Trump was humbled after his COVID-19 experience, think again.

After a three-night stint at Walter Reed, the president returned to the oval office last week, saying he feels “better than ever.”

He’s talking like a man who had a spa weekend, not someone who contracted a deadly virus that’s killed 210,000 Americans.

The Prez is going bonkers on Twitter; he’s making videos, wants to hold rallies again, and only wants to debate Joe Biden in-person.

On the flip side, Connecticut congresswoman Jahana Hayes had COVID-19 and is still dealing with lingering effects.

It’s no secret: Connecticut is a blue state. Democratic governor, Democratic senators, the entire congressional delegation — Democrat.

But, are we getting bluer? And if so, what does this mean for the Republican Party?

Hearst Connecticut Media did some digging into voter registration over the past 4 years and found a record increase in Democratic party registrations and a decline in GOP registrations.

Secretary of State Denise Merrill commented, matter-of-factly, “I didn’t realize Democrats had an increase like that, and that’s unusual, that’s new.”

This week’s Capitol Report guest is Representative Sean Scanlon. We aren’t messing around when we bring guests like him in; Rep. Scanlon has moxie. In fact, he was named to Hartford Business Journal’s Power 25 for healthcare. We can’t give Scanlon all the credit. He was part of a troika that includes senators Martin Looney and Matt Lesser. The HBJ points to their work on their healthcare reform in Connecticut.