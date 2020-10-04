Capitol Report: President Trump’s busy week with presidential debate, positive coronavirus test

No one is immune from COVID-19; not even the president.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for coronavirus. Is this news surprising? Not really.

The Trump Administration and the Trump campaign had been playing ‘loosey goosey’ with COVID-19 safety protocols at this public events and campaign rallies.

It has been five days since the presidential debate, and our host, Tom Dudchik, still can’t get the stink out of his suit.

Dan Rather may have put it best tweeting, “All across America, people are ready to take a shower.”

The two big storylines from the debate:

President Trump casting doubt on a safe and secure election

Trump’s inability to come out and disavow white supremacy

Here in Connecticut, Democrats are still shaking their heads, while the state’s Republican Party Chair J.R. Romano is not giving up his seat on the ‘Trump train.’

This week’s guest is State Treasurer Shawn Wooden. He joined the Governor and the state’s Budget Chief to announce the state’s rainy day fund overflow. It will help pay down long-term liabilities on state employees’ retirement fund, nearly $62 million to be exact.

Watch the video above for more.