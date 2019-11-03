Capitol Report: Preview of races and issues on the ballot for Tuesday’s Election Day

(WTNH) — Election Day in Connecticut is Tuesday, and there are some interesting races and issues on the ballot.

Hartford:

Should be a slam dunk for Mayor Luke Bronin.

Related: Hartford mayor, other national mayors urge U.S. Supreme Court to affirm LGBTQ+ civil rights

New Haven:

Democrats backed Justin Elicker in the primary, but Mayor Toni Harp isn’t going away. She’s on the Working Families Party Line.

Related: The race for New Haven mayor turns ugly, Harp vs. Elicker

Bridgeport:

Mayor Joe Ganim will have to fend off State Senator Marilyn Moore, who is also on the Working Families Party Line.

Related: Victory for Mayor Ganim in Bridgeport mayoral primary election court case

Middletown:

It’s ‘old vs. new’: Former Republican Mayor Seb Giuliano is going against 27-year-old Democrat Ben Florsheim.

Related: Middletown mayoral race a generational contest

Danbury:

Republican Mayor Mark Boughton is being challenged for his job by Democrat Chris Setaro.

Can republicans stop the recent run of democratic victories in the state?

There was a column in “The Day” suggesting the the end of the ‘blue wave’, ant that the ugly political rhetoric aimed at President Trump driven – in part – by a biased media may cause even the most casual of Trump supporters into an ultra-protectionist, circle-the-wagon mode around republican candidates.

Ballot Measure to watch:

Southbury – voters will be deciding if Southbury will be the first town in Connecticut to have ‘gender neutral leadership titles.’

Instead of ‘First Selectman or Selectwoman’ it would be ‘Selectperson.’ And ‘Board of Selectman’ would become ‘Select Board.’

Michelle Zomer wrote in the CT Mirror, “If you believe words mater, it’s hard to argue against the symbolic benefit.”