Capitol Report: Proposed methane tax targets cows passing gas

By:

Posted: Feb 10, 2019 02:15 PM EST

Updated: Feb 10, 2019 02:18 PM EST

(WTNH) - There are good ideas and there are bad ideas. This one just stinks.

One of the bills being floated by Democratic State Representative David Michel is an act concerning a methane tax.

This targets large Connecticut farms and, specifically, how much gas cows pass into our atmosphere.

It's a flatulence tax.

The purpose of the bill is to reduce global warming and prevent climate change.

Watch the video above to hear what our panel had to say on the idea.

