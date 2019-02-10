Capitol Report: Proposed methane tax targets cows passing gas
(WTNH) - There are good ideas and there are bad ideas. This one just stinks.
One of the bills being floated by Democratic State Representative David Michel is an act concerning a methane tax.
This targets large Connecticut farms and, specifically, how much gas cows pass into our atmosphere.
Related Content: UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning
It's a flatulence tax.
The purpose of the bill is to reduce global warming and prevent climate change.
Watch the video above to hear what our panel had to say on the idea.
More Stories
-
- Newspaper honored for Sandy Hook shooting records quest
- Connecticut WWII-era newspapers offer view of black life
- Teen sustains gunshot wound to his foot in New Haven
- $1,200 in cosmetics stolen from beauty store, Waterford police seek 3 suspects
- PD: Man charged after stealing from East Haven Home Depot, attempting to enter passing vehicles
- Former Middletown Mayor Tom Serra passes away
- Norwich bishop names 43 priests who faced allegations of abuse
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
2018 was 4th warmest, but next 5 years could break records
While 2018 was the fourth-warmest year on record, British meteorologists are predicting the next five years will be much hotter, maybe even record-breaking.Read More »
- Cool weather with increasing clouds Sunday afternoon, snow expected on Tuesday
- People brave the cold blast in New Haven
- What is a 'frost quake'? Explaining the weather phenomenon
- Parts of Midwest colder than Antarctica during deep freeze
- Arctic Blast his the midwest, low temperatures heading east
- Weather Special: Midwest Arctic Blast
- Wintry mix moving in during Tuesday evening commute
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
FBI and Yale announce law enforcement academy for teens
The FBI in New Haven and Yale University police are inviting teenagers to...Read More »
-
Newspaper honored for Sandy Hook shooting records quest
The New England First Amendment Coalition is honoring the Hartford Courant...Read More »
-
Connecticut WWII-era newspapers offer view of black life
A detailed account of African-American life in the Northeast during World War...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Teen sustains gunshot wound to his foot in New Haven
A teen is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to his foot.Read More »
-
$1,200 in cosmetics stolen from beauty store, Waterford police seek 3 suspects
Police in Waterford are looking for three suspects following a theft at a...Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday afternoon
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday afternoonRead More »
-
Capitol Report 'After Hours:' State Senator Dennis Bradley shares 'A Just Connecticut' agenda
This week on Capitol Report 'After Hours:,' the Capitol Report crew is joined by Bridgeport Democratic State Senator Dennis Bradley.Read More »
-
Capitol Report: Proposed methane tax targets cows passing gas
There are good ideas and there are bad ideas. This one just stinks.Read More »