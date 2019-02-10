Capitol Report: Proposed methane tax targets cows passing gas

(WTNH) - There are good ideas and there are bad ideas. This one just stinks.

One of the bills being floated by Democratic State Representative David Michel is an act concerning a methane tax.

This targets large Connecticut farms and, specifically, how much gas cows pass into our atmosphere.

It's a flatulence tax.

The purpose of the bill is to reduce global warming and prevent climate change.

