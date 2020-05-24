Capitol Report: Protesters livid after Lamont’s last-minute reopen date change for salons and barbershops, casinos reopening with health safety changes

(WTNH) — What’s the buzz at the State Capitol these days. The sound of hair clippers. Barbers, stylists, and salon owners made their way to the State House steps to let Governor Ned Lamont know they weren’t pleased with his late minute 180 that prevented the hair business from getting back to business last Wednesday.

Many owners spent a lot of money to make their shops and salons COVID-19 compliant to protect the safety of workers and customers. But the governor changed course anyway.

Place your best on this one: Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods plan to reopen June 1. Governor Lamont isn’t quite sure about the plan. He thinks it’s too risky, saying last week they need to keep talking with tribal leaders on this one.

Last Thursday, Mohegan Sun invited the media inside to show what they’re doing to keep people safe on the casino flood.

During our News 8 COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall last week, House Minority Leader Themis Klarides said, “There’s a fine line between getting the state moving and keeping people safe.” With that, she called on the legislature to step in in the state’s reopening.