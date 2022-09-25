(WTNH) – In addition to the polling on the governor’s race, Quinnipiac University decided it would be a good idea to ask those people the same questions about the U.S. Senate Race between Senator Richard Blumenthal and Republican challenger Leora Levy.

Different race, same result. Blumenthal has a comfortable 17-point advantage over Levy and the next numbers explain why that’s the case.

Blumenthal has a 51 % favorability rating while just 39% disapprove of the job he’s doing.

That’s not the case with how people view Levy. The other problem is no one seems to know who Levy is. Only 27% have a favorable opinion and 29% don’t like her. A whopping 44% haven’t even heard of her.

