Capitol Report: QU’s Doug Schwartz discusses new poll that sheds light on the economic impact of the coronavirus on Connecticut

(WTNH) — Some new poll numbers shed some light on the economic impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut. The panel talks about the numbers with Quinnipiac University’s Doug Schwartz.

46% say they are facing some sort of financial hardship, 30% report either losing their job or some of their income, and 35% are worried about paying their bills.

The poll shows, in spite of this, people would prefer to be cautious when it comes to reopening Connecticut businesses.

As for Governor Lamont, his overall approval rating of 65% has never been higher. And as for how he’s handling the COVID-19 crisis? 78% are on board with the job he’s doing.

Governors tend to get a ‘crisis bump,’ but Governor Lamont has definitely shown he can lead through a crisis .

We can’t forget about November. President Donald Trump is facing a 23 point gap against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats have always had the advantage here in Connecticut, but it seems a lot of people are getting off the ‘Trump Train.’

Less than six months from Election Day. What does this say to the GOP in CT?