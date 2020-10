Congratulations Hartford! You have slipped two notches in the rankings of the 50 “Rattiest” cities in America! That’s a good thing.

According to Orkin exterminator’s annual rankings, Hartford has the 27th worst rat problem in the country. Last year they were 25th.

Orkin bases their ranking on the number of new rodent treatments.

The bad news is, the overall visibility of rats increased everywhere due to the pandemic. With restaurants closed, rats needed to seek out other food sources.