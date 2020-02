(WTNH) — Free clothes for campaigning candidates? It’s not as crazy a concept as one might think.

When it comes to clothing, men in politics have it easy. A couple of suits, shirts, and ties, and you’re good to go. For women, however, it’s not so simple.

But the clothing company M.M. LaFleur is coming to the rescue. They are offering any woman running for public office the opportunity to borrow professional business attire from them.

The initiative is called ‘Ready to Run’.