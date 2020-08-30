Capitol Report: Recap of RNC and Eversource CEO grilled about Isaias response

Capitol Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The conventions are over, Election day is about two months away, and you can expect a lot of fireworks in the weeks to come.

Republicans are putting all their eggs in their basket — the Trump basket — celebrating what they see as a stronger economy, strong leadership on immigration, and a commitment to conservative values.

One topic that did not get a lot of attention? The coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Trump and Republicans spent four days stoking fear about what a Biden presidency would look like, as a mostly mask free crowd cheered him on.

Tornado warnings and downpours didn’t stop a group of Connecticut Republicans from holding a convention watch party in Waterbury. They celebrated the nomination of the president and are optimistic about a second term.

If there’s ever been a summer that put Eversource to the test, it’s 2020.

CEO Jim Judge, who pulled a disappearing act when hundreds of thousands lost power for days this month, testified before lawmakers about Eversource’s response.

He says Eversource did a good job restoring power and apologized for the stress and anxiety people went through.

As for Eversource customers seeing any rebates? Don’t hold your breath.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss