Capitol Report: Recap of RNC and Eversource CEO grilled about Isaias response

The conventions are over, Election day is about two months away, and you can expect a lot of fireworks in the weeks to come.

Republicans are putting all their eggs in their basket — the Trump basket — celebrating what they see as a stronger economy, strong leadership on immigration, and a commitment to conservative values.

One topic that did not get a lot of attention? The coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Trump and Republicans spent four days stoking fear about what a Biden presidency would look like, as a mostly mask free crowd cheered him on.

Tornado warnings and downpours didn’t stop a group of Connecticut Republicans from holding a convention watch party in Waterbury. They celebrated the nomination of the president and are optimistic about a second term.

If there’s ever been a summer that put Eversource to the test, it’s 2020.

CEO Jim Judge, who pulled a disappearing act when hundreds of thousands lost power for days this month, testified before lawmakers about Eversource’s response.

He says Eversource did a good job restoring power and apologized for the stress and anxiety people went through.

As for Eversource customers seeing any rebates? Don’t hold your breath.