Capitol Report: Recent deadly gun violence in CT; SHU poll on hot button issues, COVID

(WTNH) — Three years old. That’s how old Rondell Jones was when he was struck by a bullet and killed in a drive-by shooting last weekend in Hartford.

Toddlers, teens, adults. Gun violence isn’t going away. One might argue, the problem is getting worse.

Each time it happens, there are calls for change, vigils to remember victims, and urgent pleas to stop the violence.

It’s an all-too-common script that’s played over and over again.

So what now? Black leaders in the Connecticut Senate are speaking out on the issue. They are demanding the state spend more money in violence prevention program in communities of color in Connecticut. They claim the programs are underfunded and it’s time for the state to step up.

Our friends at Sacred Heart University are out with a new poll. They asked Connecticut residents about everything from the pandemic, to legalizing marijuana, to Governor Ned Lamont.

Speaking of the gov., his approval rating numbers continue to improve. In March, the governor’s approval rating jumped to an all-time high of 57.3% And what’s interesting when you dive a little deeper into this is that nearly 42% of Republicans approve of the job Lamont is doing. The number is even higher for unaffiliated and independent voters.

The poll also looked at the pandemic, and how it is impacting people’s quality of life. This was an eye opener.

31% of those polled believe their mental health declined because of the pandemic.

28% aren’t happy about their increased utility costs. Nearly 19% saw a decline in their physical health, while 17% said working from home had a positive effect.