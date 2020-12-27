Capitol Report: Reflections on 2020 and predictions of what 2021 will bring

2020 was a year like no other. The pandemic has become intertwined with every aspect of our lives. It has changed how our leaders govern, and it has tested our governor.

When the history books are written on Ned Lamont, the defining moments from 2020 will be his ability to lead our state through one of the most difficult periods in modern history. Yes, the calendar is rolling over to 2021. And while the new year provides glimmers of optimism and hope, there is still a lot to dread and fear in the months ahead.

So as we look back on 2020 and look ahead to the new year, let’s pull out the crystal ball on what the next year may bring in Connecticut politics and look back on some of the shining moments from the past year.

Watch the video above for more.