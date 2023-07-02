NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut lost a political legend last week.

Lowell Weicker possessed one of the most impressive resumes in state history. He did it all — first selectman, state representative, U.S. Congressman, U.S. Senator, and governor of Connecticut.

Weicker was a liberal Republican who could work both sides of the aisle. In his early years in Washington, he was a key figure on the Watergate Committee who wasn’t afraid to call out President Richard Nixon.

Weicker served three senate terms before losing his seat to Joe Lieberman. And just when you thought the Weicker era was over, a new one started in Connecticut.

In 1991, Weicker proved a third-party candidate could win a major election when he was elected governor. He will be remembered most for creating the state income tax.

There was debate, protest and outage, but Weicker never shied away from the criticism. Up until our most interview with him, he stands by the decision.