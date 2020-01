(WTNH) — We want to remember controversial radio legend, Don Imus who left an indelible mark on Connecticut politics.

In June 1992, Imus brought his show to the capitol and served as ‘Governor for a Day’ and swapped roles with then-Governor Lowell Weicker.

If you take a look at the video, you will see Capitol Report’s own Tom Dudchik whom was Weicher’s Deputy Chief of Staff at the time.