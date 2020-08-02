Capitol Report: Remembering Oz Griebel, a champion for CT

(WTNH) — Oz Griebel – who ran for governor in Connecticut twice – never feared a challenge. He died last week at 71 from injuries suffered when hit by a car while jogging in Pennsylvania.

Whether in the role of candidate or head of the Harford Metro Alliance, Griebel was a champion for Connecticut. Always pushing to make the state more business-friendly and a staunch advocate for political reform.

Governor Ned Lamont said of Griebel, “We can all take a page from his commitment to work across the aisle and remove politics from policy. There is no place like Oz, and there was no one like Oz.”

Oz certainly left a lasting impression on CT politics.