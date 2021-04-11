Capitol Report: Remembering Pepe’s Pizza legend Gary Bimonte

New Haven pizza legend Gary Bimonte passed away Wednesday evening. He was the co-owner and grandson of Pepe’s Pizza founder Frank Pepe.

He died of a heart attack in his Wallingford home. He was the face of the family business that he helped turn into a four-state franchise.

The New Haven community paid tribute this week.

Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said, “It is a proud legacy and a history of entrepreneurship. Small business owners that took an idea and created such an icon not only for the city of New Haven and all over our community, but really nationwide. People know about New Haven pizza and Gary Bimonte and what he did.”

But of course, Gary left behind a legacy we all enjoy: delicious pizza. That’s why House Bill 5656 was introduced to name pizza our state food. But the Naugatuck Valley thinks it was cooked up by New Haven to take all the credit. Leaders are claiming their pies are the best in Connecticut.

