Capitol Report: Reopen debate center stage in D.C., News 8’s live virtual town hall addresses issues facing CT ahead of reopening

(WTNH) — The ‘reopen debate’ has taken center stage in Washington D.C. And here in Connecticut, News 8’s exclusive live telecast of Virtual Town Hall with Connecticut’s government and community leaders on Monday night will get your questions answered about what to expect as the state reopens.

After weeks of (not) standing six feet apart at those White House briefings, the Trump/Fauci relationship has unraveled. At last week’s virtual Senate hearing on the administrations COVID-19 response and plans for reopening the country, Doctor Anthony Fauci raised a red flag about the dangers of reopening too soon.

And Senator Chris Murphy pressed CDC Director Robert Redfield on when states will see more guidance on reopening.

Monday, May 18, at 7 p.m. News 8 is hosting an exclusive live telecast of Virtual Town Hall with Connecticut’s government and community leaders: COVID-19: The Virtual Town Hall.

Governor Ned Lamont, Senators Murphy and Blumenthal, the entire Connecticut Congressional delegation, and a number of others will join News 8’s Darren Kramer and Jodi Latina live for this exclusive event, conversations about the big issues facing Connecticut as the state looks ahead to reopening May 20.

Join News 8 Monday night at 7 p.m. on WTNH, and we’ll have a second hour with continuing coverage at 8 p.m. on MYTV9. This will also be streamed on WTNH.com.