(WTNH) – Time for a Capitol Report history lesson! During the 1992 presidential campaign, James Carville, Bill Clinton’s political strategist, coined a simple four-word phrase: “It’s the economy, stupid.”

The message came on the heels of a recession, and it helped propel Clinton to victory over George H.W. Bush.

Fast forward 30 years to Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski. Stefanowski continues to hammer home the message that Governor Ned Lamont and President Joe Biden are to blame for inflation and high consumer prices on everything from gasoline to food, and rent.

