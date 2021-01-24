Capitol Report: Rep. Scanlon proposes state income tax credit for families with children

A lot is happening at the State Capitol; dozens of different bills and proposals are starting to percolate.

One of those is a proposal from State Rep. Sean Scanlon for a new state income tax credit that would provide some financial relief for low and middle-class families with children.

Scanlon says it would be phased in over the course of four years.

Senate President Kevin Kelly thanked Scanlon for making his case on Connecticut not being affordable, saying “it’s about time”. But he and others are raising concerns about how the state would actually pay for this.

