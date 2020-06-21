Capitol Report: Repub. State Senator Logan on upcoming spec. session to address calls for change to police accountability

(WTNH) — State Senator George Logan joins the panel to discuss calls for change with police accountability and the upcoming special session.

We have heard a lot from the Democrats on the need for sweeping change on policing. GOP leaders say they want to seek bi-partisan solutions on all of these issues. Will the parties be able to see eye-to-eye on these changes? Are Republicans going to have a seat at the table?

Joining the panel in the video above is Sen. Logan, the only black Republican in the Connecticut legislature.