Capitol Report: Republican Bob Stefanowski announces second run for governor

(WTNH) – The saying goes, ‘if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.’ Bob Stefanowski is back.

After losing to Governor Ned Lamont in 2018 by some 45,000 votes, the Madison businessman is digging deep into his own pockets, $10 million deep to be exact, and making another run at governor.

He didn’t disappear after 2018. He’s been waving his arms from the sidelines, criticizing the Lamont administration and big-city mayors about how things are being run around Connecticut.

After the announcement, Lamont responded by saying, “I’m going to focus like a laser beam on the pandemic. The focus on keeping our kids in school, focus on keeping our economy open. Look, it’s political season, people are going to get in the race. I think Bob’s been running for the last five years, so nothing’s going to change all that much. I’m going to focus on governing.”

