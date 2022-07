(WTNH) – Two days from now, we will get to see the first major debate of the election season when the three Republican candidates for U.S. Senate will go head-to-head in their only debate before the August 9 primary.

All three want to take on Senator Richard Blumenthal. One is the party-endorsed candidate, Themis Klarides. She is the moderate of the three.

On the other side of the coin, you have conservatives Peter Lumaj and Leora Levy.

Watch the video above for the full segment.