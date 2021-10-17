Capitol Report: Republicans unveil a comprehensive plan to combat juvenile crime in CT

(WTNH) – State Republicans are not letting up on crime. Last Wednesday, they unveiled a comprehensive plan to combat the problem and continue to push for a special session.

One of the biggest pieces of the puzzle is major reforms to the juvenile justice system. One fix includes increasing the amount of time a juvenile can be taken into custody.

Right now, if anyone under 18 commits a crime, they are released after six hours and then they just wait for a court date.

Judiciary Committee Co-chair Gary Winfield doesn’t think kids who commit violent crimes should be transferred to the adult courts and mixed with adult criminals. He also sees the Republican proposals as a rollback on the reforms made in the police accountability law championed by Democrats.

