Capitol Report: Republicans unveil a comprehensive plan to combat juvenile crime in CT

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

 (WTNH) – State Republicans are not letting up on crime. Last Wednesday, they unveiled a comprehensive plan to combat the problem and continue to push for a special session.

One of the biggest pieces of the puzzle is major reforms to the juvenile justice system. One fix includes increasing the amount of time a juvenile can be taken into custody.

Right now, if anyone under 18 commits a crime, they are released after six hours and then they just wait for a court date.

Judiciary Committee Co-chair Gary Winfield doesn’t think kids who commit violent crimes should be transferred to the adult courts and mixed with adult criminals. He also sees the Republican proposals as a rollback on the reforms made in the police accountability law championed by Democrats.

Watch the video above for the full segment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss