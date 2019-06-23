Capitol Report: Republicans claim ‘rats’ have invaded the Democrat approved budget

Governor Lamont gathered legislative leaders for a ‘transportation summit’ behind closed doors.

The governor’s team rolled out a PowerPoint illustrating the scale of the state’s transportation mess.

When they left the room neither side seemed any closer on a deal to pay for the fixes.

Governor Lamont’s latest push to get tolls passed offers a modest income tax cut that would amount to a couple bucks a week for the average working couple, and a full toll refund credit for people who don’t pay any income tax.

Democrats like this proposal, but the Republicans? Not so much.

When they passed the state budget a few weeks ago, there were some complaints about ‘rats’, items that lawmakers would “sneak” into the budget. Well, one of those so called ‘rats’ is a 7 percent pay raise for hundreds of legislative employees over the next 2 years.

The language about those raises was buried in the bill and those raises will cost taxpayers a few million dollars.

Watch the video above for more.

