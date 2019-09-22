Capitol Report: Republicans ready to come back stronger for 2020 election, Prescott Bush Awards Dinner

(WTNH) — The GOP gathered in Stamford on Monday for the annual Prescott Bush Awards Dinner. Last year, the midterm elections were a bit of a setback for the Republicans.

No wins in the U.S. Congress, losing power in the State Senate, unable to win an ‘open race’ for governor.

But with 2020 right around the corner, Connecticut’s GOP party Chief, JR Romano, is ready to come out swinging.

Republicans showing up for the Bush Dinner were greeted by the “Trump Baby” balloon, a reminder that, as long as Donald Trump is in the White House, Connecticut’s Democrats will keep pointing to the prez as the problem child for the entire Republican party.