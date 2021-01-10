Capitol Report: Rioters storm U.S. Capitol two weeks before Trump leaves office

What we witnessed last week in Washington D.C. will leave an indelible stain on our nation’s history.

The frightening reality, as the Trump era comes to an end, is that you have to ask yourself, “Are you really surprised by what’s happening?”

Yes, President Trump had more than 74 million Americans that voted for him. Yes, the Republican party will continue to survive and thrive 10 days from now when Joe Biden is sworn in as our next president.

But after all is said and done on the Trump presidency, the insurrection he helped incite will be difficult to shake.

