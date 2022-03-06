(WTNH) – You wouldn’t think a grand opening at a New Britain strip mall would be the lead story, but Capitol Report isn’t your average everyday political program. There was a lot of discussions last Wednesday when the Republican National Committee rolled into New Britain to open their new outreach center on West Main Street.

The RNC sees Connecticut as fertile ground for ending the blue wave of Democratic dominance in the governor’s office, U.S. Senate, and the House. The RNC is spending millions targeting issues impacting Black and Hispanic voters.

