(WTNH) – Rob Gronkowski is coming to Connecticut to party!

The 33-year-old Super Bowl champion is retiring again after 11 seasons in the NFL. Nine of them were with the New England Patriots.

His official retirement party is next month at Mohegan Sun, and you can go! Tickets are now on sale!

Back in 2015, Gronk raffled off a chance to party with him and the money went to charity.

Watch the video above for the full segment.