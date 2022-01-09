Capitol Report: Sacred Heart Academy girls’ basketball coach suspended for one game after lopsided score; Lamont recovering from hip replacement

(WTNH) – Rarely do we get to talk about girls’ high school basketball on Capitol Report, but that changes. Last week, Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden played Lyman Hall and Sacred Heart won 92 to 4.

Coach Jason Kirck’s squad was actually winning 80 to 0 before Lyman Hall got on the board. Sacred Heart suspended Kirck for one game.

His sister, Sheila O’Neill, who is the school’s president, said in a statement that the game did not align with the Sacred Heart’s values or philosophies.

Last Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont went under the knife for a hip replacement. It’s his second one in a year and he is recovering at home in Stamford.