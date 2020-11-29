Capitol Report: Schooling ‘crossroads’ amid pandemic; recreational marijuana may be hot topic next legislative session

Giving thanks is taking on a whole new meaning in 2020. For most of us, Thanksgiving dinner was a more subdued affair than in past years. And in less than a month from now, we should prepare for a subdued Christmas as well.

Here’s the good news: you get to miss out on your neighbor’s dreadful holiday party this year.

The bad news: we are nowhere close to being out of the woods with COVID-19.

Here’s what you should be thankful for this year: your health. Since March, we have lost nearly 5,000 people in Connecticut, and more than 900 people spent Thanksgiving in a hospital bed because of the virus. And, those numbers are going up every day.

On Monday, thousands of Connecticut kids and teachers will head back into the classroom and the debate is growing over whether schools should stay open. Some districts have already pulled the plug on in-class learning until mid-January. Governor Lamont wants to keep kids in the classroom.

The teacher’s unions disagree. This is what we call a “crossroads.”

Another year, another push to legalize recreational marijuana in Connecticut. Democrats plan to make this a hot issue for 2021. The bill didn’t make it out of committee last time, and party leaders are motivated to make it happen in the next legislative session.