Capitol Report: Secretary of the State Denise Merrill discusses Tucker Carlson’s talk on absentee ballots and voter fraud

(WTNH) — What do COVID-19 pandemic absentee ballots and voter fraud have in common? Well, just ask Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who last week, made that connection and threw our own Secretary of State Denise Merrill under the lockbox.

Capitol Report asked Denise Merrill about the segment. Her office points out that Carlson’s comments are “absolute nonsense” and orders didn’t come from her office but by the executive order from Governor Ned Lamont.

Merrill’s General Counsel Gabe Rosenberg adds, “More than a third of states already allow anyone to vote by absentee ballot, all but six states allow for early voting, and five states (including Utah) mail a ballot to every eligible voter. Connecticut is a far outlier in making it harder for people to vote by absentee.”