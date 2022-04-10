(WTNH) – Remember State Senator Toni Boucher of Wilton? She’s the Republican who lost to young upstart Will Haskell back in 2018.

Boucher is looking to pull what we in politics like to call the “Grover Cleveland” move. Cleveland is the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms.

With Haskell not seeking re-election, Boucher is getting back in the game and looking to get her old seat back in November.

These days, Connecticut has almost as many breweries as it does in cities and towns. Beer is a multi-billion-dollar industry in this state, unfortunately, the website beerinfo.com finds Connecticut is not doing its part when it comes to actually consuming the beer.

In fact, CT ranks second to last in per capita beer consumption. Only Utah is worse.

