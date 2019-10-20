Capitol Report: Sen. Fasano ‘beefing’ with Lamont’s budget chief, Gov. Lamont’s approval rating low

by: Jon Rosen

(WTNH) — We’re still in the dark on a plan to improve transportation in Connecticut. The clock is ticking on getting the General Assembly back for a special session.

Governor Lamont seems optimistic about moving forward, but there’s one specific word that the governor is no longer using when talk about transportation: tolls.

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano got into a letter writing beef with the governor’s budget chief, Melissa McCaw. Fasano isn’t happy that McCaw denied his request for documents related to a bonding package.

McCaw says they didn’t have any documents to share. Fastano called that ‘outrageous and insulting,’ writing: “If you can’t fully disclose information, we can never have an effective working relationship, because you want to keep us in the dark – for whatever reason – while fully disclosing information to Democrats.”

“In all my years as a lawmaker, I cannot recall a time in which I have ever faced such an inescapable conclusion. That OPM is being less than forthright with members of the legislature.”

– Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano

Last Sunday, we told you about a recent poll showing Governor Lamont’s low approval ratings.

This week, we have more bad news. The Governor has the second-lowest approval rating of any governor in the country.

According to Morning Consult, only Republican Matt Bevin of Kentucky ranks lower than Lamont.

One bright spot, 17% of those surveyed are still unsure about Lamont.

Another interesting nugget of info: the 14 governors with the highest approval ratings are all Republicans.

