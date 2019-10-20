Capitol Report: Sen. Fasano ‘beefing’ with Lamont’s budget chief, Gov. Lamont’s approval rating low

(WTNH) — We’re still in the dark on a plan to improve transportation in Connecticut. The clock is ticking on getting the General Assembly back for a special session.
Governor Lamont seems optimistic about moving forward, but there’s one specific word that the governor is no longer using when talk about transportation: tolls.
Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano got into a letter writing beef with the governor’s budget chief, Melissa McCaw. Fasano isn’t happy that McCaw denied his request for documents related to a bonding package.
McCaw says they didn’t have any documents to share. Fastano called that ‘outrageous and insulting,’ writing: “If you can’t fully disclose information, we can never have an effective working relationship, because you want to keep us in the dark – for whatever reason – while fully disclosing information to Democrats.”
“In all my years as a lawmaker, I cannot recall a time in which I have ever faced such an inescapable conclusion. That OPM is being less than forthright with members of the legislature.”– Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano
Last Sunday, we told you about a recent poll showing Governor Lamont’s low approval ratings.
This week, we have more bad news. The Governor has the second-lowest approval rating of any governor in the country.
According to Morning Consult, only Republican Matt Bevin of Kentucky ranks lower than Lamont.
One bright spot, 17% of those surveyed are still unsure about Lamont.
Another interesting nugget of info: the 14 governors with the highest approval ratings are all Republicans.