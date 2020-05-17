Capitol Report: Sen. Looney on CT reopening too fast, Gov. Lamont faces criticism for paying $2 mill to hire consulting firm to help in reopening

(WTNH) — Ready or not, the state will begin reopening this Wednesday. The state has hit a lot of the benchmarks required for reopening, but there are still a lot of residents – and even lawmakers – who say we may be moving too fast.

State Democratic state lawmakers who think we may be moving too quickly penned a letter to Governor Ned Lamont last week to express their concern. News 8 spoke with Senate President Martin Looney about the letter.

In response, the governor said if you want answers, tune into his daily briefings.

The governor is also facing some criticism this week from none other than Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano. Fasano wasn’t happy the Lamont Administration paid an estimated $2 million to a Boston consulting group to help with the reopening process, and that no one in the legislature was brought into the loop on it.