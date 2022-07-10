(WTNH) – It’s July in Connecticut, which makes one thing absolutely certain: Senator Chris Murphy is walking across Connecticut.

Murphy has now made the trek six times. Hitting the road allows him to get to know the people. This year, Murphy started with a little kayak run on the Housatonic River, and last Thursday, he strolled into New Haven.

News 8 talked to him about everything including sidewalks and his prowess on the baseball field.

“I’m always reminded of, there are no sidewalks in this state, and every single time I do this walk, there are a couple of times where I come within an inch of my life,” Murphy said. “I have not been to a single practice yet for the Congressional baseball game. The good news for me is there’s no one else that’s willing to play catcher o the charity baseball team, so even if I don’t show up to practices, they have no one else who’s willing to put on the gear and get behind home plate, so I still think I have a spot.”

Watch the video above for the full segment.