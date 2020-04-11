Capitol Report: Sen. Murphy, treasurer Wooden talk coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In Sunday’s Capitol Report, News 8’s Tom Dudchik hosts a virtual panel with United States Senator Chris Murphy, state treasurer Shawn Wooden and Hartford HealthCare CEO Jeff Flaks.

They touch on the growing political fallout around COVID-19 and the so-called burden state governments are facing to help communities adjust to a new reality.

Senator Murphy responded to Dudchik when asked why the U.S. was far behind in preparing for the pandemic.

Murphy said, “The Trump Administration did not take this seriously. Now, we’re in a situation where we don’t have enough tests, we don’t have enough PPE (personal protective equipment), we have no leadership from the federal government when it comes to social distancing and closures. Everything is being run through the state governments.”

With no quick fix to the pandemic, state officials have said they are focused on growing the rainy day fund and increasing federal dollars.

“In the next round of stimulus, we hope that more will be included for states that’s just available cash because we’re gonna need it,” Wooden explained.

Lastly, we checked in on the front lines with Hartford HealthCare CEO Jeff Flaks.

“They’re here for us at our times of vulnerability and its never more apparent than in this moment,” he said.

Tune in to Capitol Report with Dudchik, Sunday, at 10 a.m at News 8.