Capitol Report: Senate tasks DEEP with finding non-lethal bear management methods

(WTNH) - Bears are becoming a familiar site around Connecticut.

Most just want to chow down on some bird seed, but some are a bit of a nuisance.

Last week, the Senate shot down a bill -- no pun intended -- that would have allowed for limited bear hunting in Connecticut.

Supporters say bears are killing livestock and honeybees and that they are damaging crops.

Instead, the Senate approved a bill that directs the DEEP to issue a report to lawmakers on non-lethal bear management.

